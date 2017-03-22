North Korea attempted a missile launch Wednesday morning but it failed almost immediately, the U.S. Pacific Command and South Korea said.

"A missile appears to have exploded within seconds of launch," U.S. Pacific Command spokesman Dave Benham said in a statement. "We are working with our Interagency partners on a more detailed assessment. We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely."

The launch comes a day after the North issued an ominous warning of a potential pre-emptive strike after a test over the weekend of a new advanced rocket engine.

"The world will soon witness what eventful significance the … recent ground jet test of Korean-style high-thrust engine will carry," North Korea's foreign ministry said in a report Tuesday from state news agency KCNA. "The nuclear force of [North Korea] is the treasured sword of justice and the most reliable war deterrence."

South Korea also confirmed the failed launch from Wonsan airbase in North Korea and said it was analyzing what type of missile was fired, a South Korean military official confirmed to NBC News, adding that the South is "fully prepared" for an additional launch by the rogue nation.

North Korea conducted two nuclear test explosions and 24 ballistic missile tests during 2016, and experts say it could have a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland within a few years.

Asked by NBC News Tuesday whether North Korea's threat this week of pre-emptive military action represents a dangerous escalation, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson replied, "No comment today, thank you."