North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch Detected by Pentagon

by Elizabeth Chuck

The Pentagon said Friday that it detected a ballistic missile launch from North Korea, and said it was assessing the situation.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing government officials, reported the apparent missile may have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

No other information was immediately available.

The move is the latest provocation from Pyongyang, which has been doing a series of nuclear tests.

Earlier this month, North Korea launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, according to military officials. The ICBM would have a minimum range of 3,500 miles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Elizabeth Chuck
Elizabeth Chuck
Contributor Courtney Kube
