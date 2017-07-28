North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch Detected by Pentagon

The Pentagon said Friday that it had detected a ballistic missile launch from North Korea, and said it was assessing the situation.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing government officials, reported the apparent missile may have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.

A South Korea military official confirmed one unidentified projectile had been fired around 11:40 p.m. local time (10:40 a.m. ET) on Friday and said it landed in the Sea of Japan.

The projectile "was immediately reported" to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the official said.

Moon then called for an urgent meeting of the National Security Council, a presidential foreign spokesperson said.

No other information about the projectile was immediately available.

North Korea is barred by the United Nations from having a nuclear arms program, but has brazenly defied bans on ballistic missile tests: On July 4, North Korea launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, according to military officials. The ICBM would have a minimum range of 3,500 miles.

The secretive nation has done several ballistic missile tests just this year alone, escalating tensions with the United States since President Donald Trump's inauguration in January. It has conducted five nuclear tests since 2006.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.