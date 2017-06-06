PARIS — French authorities opened a terror investigation Tuesday after police shot and wounded a hammer-wielding man who allegedly yelled, "This is for Syria!" and allegedly attacked a Parisian police officer.

The attack happened outside historic Notre Dame Cathedral, a spot that draws thousands of tourists most days, police said.

"This is for Syria!" the man yelled, according to French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.

And as police cornered the alleged attacker, hundreds of visitors were trapped inside the sanctuary and forced to put their hands up as investigators searched for any possible accomplices.

The suspect is believed to be an Algerian student, based on the ID card found on him, Collomb said. And he was armed with kitchen knives as well as the hammer.

"We've gone from sophisticated terrorism to terrorism where any tool will do," Collomb said.

The police officer was not seriously hurt, the minister said. The alleged attacker was rushed to a nearby hospital and his condition was not immediately known.

Collomb said that in the wake of this attack French authorities will hold a special meeting on Wednesday where they will reevaluate the state of emergency and other anti-terrorism measures.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Paris urged Americans to steer clear of Notre Dame and the surrounding areas until police complete their investigation.

The incident comes just days after three terrorists killed seven and injured nearly 50 others in London on Saturday. A van barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge and the attackers went on a stabbing spree in nearby Borough Market.

France has been under a state of emergency since the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

Nancy Ing reported from Paris. Corky Siemaszko wrote the story in New York.