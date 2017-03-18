PARIS — A man was shot dead in Paris Orly Airport after seizing a soldier's weapon and fleeing with it on Saturday morning, according to the French Interior Ministry.

At around 8:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. ET) the suspect "removed a soldier's weapon, then sought refuge in an airport shop nearby before being shot by the security forces," Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told a local radio station.

French police secure Paris Orly Airport on Saturday after a man was shot by French security forces. CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP - Getty Images

The potential attacker did not have time to exchange fire with soldiers or police and was "neutralized quickly," he added.

Earlier, officials had said the man only tried to grab the weapon.

A bomb squad was sweeping the airport's southern terminal and security officials were checking the suspect's body to make sure he wasn't wearing an explosives belt or carrying weapons, according to the Interior Ministry.

"An evacuation is underway at the airport. Police are on site," a police spokesman told NBC News. "So far, no other injuries have been reported."

The airport authority advised travelers to follow advise at Orly, which is south of the French capital.

#Orly #airport Air traffic suspended for Orly South & West terminal. Do not come to the airport. Ongoing Police operation #en — Paris Aéroport (@ParisAeroport) March 18, 2017

"Do not cross the safety perimeter, follow instructions," France's National Police instructed via Twitter.

Please check back for details on this breaking news story.