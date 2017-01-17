Popular Pakistani singer and actor Atif Aslam is being applauded for taking a stand against sexual harassment after bringing a concert in Karachi to a screeching halt to ensure the safety of a female fan allegedly being accosted by men in the audience.

In a moment that was caught on tape and now has over 33,000 views on YouTube, Aslam stopped midway through a performance after he spotted a woman being manhandled.

"Have you ever seen a girl? She could be your mother or a sister," the singer said, admonishing some members of the crowd. He then asked one of his band members to "rescue her."

As the woman was pulled on stage, the supportive crowd chanted: "Atif, Atif!"

"If you behave yourself, you will get a proper show. Otherwise it will wrap up early ... be a human being," Aslam warned before continuing with the performance.

Aslam's actions were applauded by several people on social media, in part because they highlighted a serious and pervasive problem at concert sites around the globe: the physical mistreatment of women by male patrons.

It's not about gender, it's about the mentality & how your parents brought U up. Atif Aslam earned the respect which he deserves.#respect — Sumaiya Naz (@SumaiyaNa2) January 16, 2017

Massive respect for Atif Aslam. Stops midway during his performance, goes to the 1st row, rescues a girl from harassers, goes back to sing. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) January 16, 2017

According to the BBC, the venue in Karachi was overcrowded, and several women reported being harassed.

"Atif did the right thing, which any other human being would do," his brother and manager, Shezad Aslam, told NBC News. "We don't want this to be blown out of proportion, and hope that folks continue to believe in Atif's music."