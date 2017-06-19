Paris was hit Monday by yet another suspected terror attack — this time involving a motorist who was killed after he plowed his car into a police convoy heading down the Champs-Elysees.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. local time and police smashed the windows of the vehicle to drag the motorist out and used fire extinguishers to douse the flames.

Police secure the Champs Elysees avenue after a car collided a with a police vehicle in Paris on June 19, 2017. Christophe Petit Tesson / EPA

But they were not in time. The suspect, the French Interior ministry tweeted, has been “neutralized.”

There were no immediate reports of police officers being injured in the incident. Investigators, however, found more weapons and explosives inside the vehicle.

Asked how much, French interior minister Gerard Collomb said, "Enough to allow him to blow up this car."

The French authorities have launched a terror investigation and have not identified the suspect. It’s the second time this year that police have been targeted on Paris’ most famous thoroughfare.

In April, one Parisian police officer was killed and two were wounded by a gunman who ambushed their car. Karim Cheurfi was later shot dead.

ISIS claimed shooter Cheurfi was one of their soldiers. But he was also an ex-con who did time for trying to kill another police officer.

The latest Paris attack came as London was still reeling from what that city’s mayor called “a horrific terrorist attack on innocent people.”

In that incident, the driver of a van rammed into pedestrians near a mosque and injured 10 people — all of them Muslims. The motorist was quickly apprehended.

France has been under a state of emergency since the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.