A soldier opened fire on an man armed with a machete outside the world-famous Louvre museum in Paris, police said Friday.

France's interior ministry said on Twitter that the incident was "serious" and the area was secured.

Michel Cadot, the head of the French capital's police force, said: "We are dealing with an attack from an individual who was clearly aggressive and represented a direct threat, and whose comments lead us to believe that he wished to carry out a terrorist incident."

French police secure the site near the Louvre in Paris on Friday. Christian Hartmann / Reuters

Cadot added the man was carrying a machete and shouted "Allahu akbar" — Arabic for "God is great" — during the incident.

The soldier fired five shots and the suspect was seriously wounded in the incident, according to Cadot.

He added that the man had been carrying two backpacks, but no explosives had been found.

France's interior ministry said that a soldier received minor injuries during the attack.

It added that neither the man's identity or nationality were currently known.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident.

Police said that a second person who was behaving suspiciously had been arrested. Police officials said he did not appear to be connected to the attack, but that prosecutors would investigate the matter.

The interior ministry said that some 250 people were held inside secure areas of the museum during the incident for their own safety.

France has been under a state of emergency since the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures that have beefed-up in the wake of attacks in the capital and in Nice.