A soldier opened fire on an alleged attacker outside the world-famous Louvre museum in Paris, police said Friday.

Police officers cordon off the area next to the Louvre museum in Paris on Friday. AP

France's interior ministry said on Twitter that the incident was "serious." The area was being evacuated.

Luc Poignant, a police union official, told BFM-TV that the soldier had been assaulted and that the area was being secured.

Paris' police chief told The Associated Press that the soldier fired five shots, and that the suspect had been seriously wounded.

He added that the man had been carrying two backpacks, but no explosives had been found.

The Louvre museum in Paris. De Agostini/Getty Images, file

Earlier, Reuters quoted a police source as saying the solider had wounded a man armed with a knife who was trying to enter the tourist attraction. A second police source told Reuters the man had been trying to get into the museum's underground shop with a suitcase. NBC News could not immediately independently confirm those accounts.

France has been under a state of emergency since the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures that have beefed-up in the wake of attacks in the capital and in Nice.