Philippine Police Say Casino Attacker Was Indebted Gambler

by Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines — Police in the Philippines say the suspect behind the casino attack that left dozens dead was a heavily indebted Filipino who was hooked on gambling.

Police chief Oscar Albayalde said Sunday the family confirmed the man's identity as Jesse Carlos, a former employee of the Finance Department.

Albayalde says the man's family said he was US$80,000 in debt "due to being hooked in casino gambling."

JUNE 2: Dozens Suffocate in Manila Casino Resort During Bizarre Attack 1:17

Albayalde says the family's account corroborated the belief that "this is not an act of terrorism."

Authorities have earlier dismissed the claim of responsibility by the ISIS group.

