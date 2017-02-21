Four Americans Killed as Plane Crashes Into Australian Shopping Mall

Emergency services personnel at the scene of a plane crash in Essendon in Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2017. Supplied / Reuters

SYDNEY — Four Americans were among five people killed when a light plane crashed into the roof of a shopping mall in Melbourne, Australia, the State Department has confirmed.

The twin-turboprop Beechcraft King Air plane suffered engine failure and crashed into the mall near the end of the runway at Essendon Airport around 5 p.m. ET Monday (9:00 a.m local time), according to authorities.

Witnesses described the plane exploding on impact and erupting into a fireball. The assistant police commissioner for Victoria state said there were no fatalities other than those on board the aircraft.

"There were five people on the aeroplane and it looks like nobody's survived the crash," Stephen Leane told reporters in Melbourne, Australia's second largest city. The incident happened about an hour before the mall was due to open, he said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who died in today's tragic crash," a State Department official told NBC News.

"The U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Melbourne are working closely with local authorities. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance to the families of the victims," the official added. They did not identify the Americans.

More than 60 firefighters have worked hard to bring the fire at DFO near #Essendon under control. Crews to remain on scene for some time pic.twitter.com/R1Y8ygSxOg — Paul Stacchino (@MFBChief) February 20, 2017

Sky News showed burning wreckage strewn across the mall's carpark and a thick column of black smoke rising from the crash site.

A witness told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he was in a taxi when he saw the plane coming in "way, way fast."

"It looked like it hit the building. There was a massive fireball. I could feel the heat through the window," the man, identified only as Jason, said.

"Then a wheel, it looked like a plane wheel, bounced on the road."

The plane had been bound for King Island in Bass Strait between the mainland and the southern island state of Tasmania.

A spokeswoman for Airservices Australia said flights in and out of Melbourne's main airport were unaffected. Essendon Airport, which is used mainly by light aircraft, remained closed.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will investigate the crash.