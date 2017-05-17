Russian President Vladimir Putin volunteered Wednesday to turn over "records" to Congress that his country has of President Donald Trump's meeting last week with Russian officials — and cast the turmoil engulfing Washington as "political schizophrenia."

Putin at a joint news conference with the visiting Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said that U.S. politicians seem to be provoking an "anti-Russian sentiment," which he called either "stupid" or "dangerous," according to The Associated Press.

He added that he initially found reports that Russia allegedly interfered in last year's U.S. election as "funny," but now he's "concerned because it's hard to imagine what the people who produce such nonsense can come up with next."

Russia's state-run TASS agency confirmed that Putin offered to release a transcript of the talks between Trump and the Russian envoy during their May 10 meeting at the White House if members of Congress ask.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Comey memo about FBI probe is not 'truthful or accurate,' White House says 1:19 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/945972803758" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Trump administration has been caught in a series of missteps and questions over its handling last week of the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the revelations Monday that the president provided highly classified intelligence information to Russian officials.

It was also revealed Tuesday that Comey had written an internal memo saying Trump asked him to shut down an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — offering the latest twist in the political saga that is raising questions of obstruction of justice on Trump's part.

During Trump's meeting with Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, current and former U.S. officials told The Washington Post that the president provided them valuable classified information the U.S. has on ISIS. The arrangement with the unidentified source was so sensitive, according to reports, that the details were not shared with even U.S. allies and members of the government.

NBC News confirmed Tuesday that the intelligence had come from Israel.

Putin told reporters Wednesday that he would only rate Trump as president "when he's allowed to work at full capacity," the AP reported.