Putin Says He’s Ordering 755 American Diplomats Out of Russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin said Sunday that he was ordering 755 American diplomats out of that country.

In an interview with the state-owned broadcaster Russia 24, Putin said the move was in response to “illegal restrictions” imposed on the country by the United States. Putin claimed that there are over a "thousand" American diplomatic employees in Russia, but "755 will have to cease their activities in the Russian Federation."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Putin Ordering 755 American Diplomats Out of Russia 5:05 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1013369923637" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A U.S. State Department official declined to comment Putin's announcement, telling NBC News: "It is our policy to not comment on the number of individuals serving at our missions abroad."

The Russian order came days after Congress passed a new round of sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow for interfering in the United States’ presidential election and for its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria.

The bill, which also included sanctions against Iran and North Korea, passed overwhelmingly in the House and Senate, with only five dissenting votes between them.

A provision in the veto-proof legislation limited President Donald Trump’s ability to unilaterally lift the sanctions. On Friday, the White House said that Trump intended to sign the legislation into law.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed How Congress has tied Pres. Trump's hands on Russia sanctions 2:30 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1010932291998" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Putin said it was unclear if additional retaliatory measures would be taken, and he cited other areas of common interest — cybercrime, energy and aviation — as evidence the United States can work together.

Putin also said a ceasefire in southern Syria brokered by the United States, Russia and Jordan was a “concrete result of joint work.”

“We work and achieve results even now, even in this rather complicated situation,” Putin said, adding that the conclusion among American intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election was “groundless.”

Related: Intelligence Director Says Agencies Agree on Russian Meddling

“Instead of beginning to work constructively, we only hear groundless accusations of interference in the internal affairs of the United States,” he said.

After then-President Barack Obama expelled 35 suspected Russian spies over the interference, Putin declined to retaliate — despite being urged to so by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In a post on Twitter, Russia’s UK embassy derided Obama’s move “Cold War déjà vu.”

“Everybody, incl [American] people, will be glad to see the last of this hapless Adm.,” the post said.