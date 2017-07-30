Feedback
Putin Says He’s Ordering 755 American Diplomats Out of Russia

by Tim Stelloh

Russian president Vladimir Putin announced Sunday that he was ordering 755 American diplomats out of that country.

In an interview with the state-owned broadcaster Russia 24, Putin said the move was in response to “illegal restrictions” imposed on the country by the United States. Putin claims that there are over a "thousand" American diplomatic employees in Russia, but "755 will have to cease their activities in the Russian Federation."

The Senate passed a new round of sanctions on Thursday aimed at punishing Moscow for interfering on the United States’ presidential election, among other things.

A U.S. State Department official declined to comment Putin's annoucement, telling NBC News: "It is our policy to not comment on the number of individuals serving at our missions abroad."

