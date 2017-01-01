Play Facebook

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II will skip church Sunday because she's still suffering from a heavy cold that delayed her holiday travel, royal officials said.

The 90-year-old British monarch will not attend the New Year's Day church service near her country retreat at Sandringham, Norfolk.

She and her husband, Prince Philip, fell ill days before Christmas, forcing her to delay her trip to the estate and to miss a Christmas Day ceremony at St Mary Magdalene church.

Other members of the royal family were expected to attend as normal.

A Buckingham Palace statement released Sunday said: "Her Majesty The queen will not attend Sunday worship at Sandringham today. The queen does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold."