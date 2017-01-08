LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday made her first public appearance since catching a heavy cold before the holidays, going to church after two weeks spent recuperating at home.

The British monarch and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, both got sick days before Christmas, forcing them to delay their annual journey from London to her country estate in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The queen was driven to church, carrying a blanket to keep warm. Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

The pair arrived at St Mary Magdalene church where they were greed by a small crowd of well-wishers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the service but there was no sign of Prince George or Princess Charlotte.

In addition to delaying her Christmas travel, the 90-year-old Queen missed Christmas and New Year's Day church services that she usually attends, and was not seen in public for weeks, sparking speculation about her health.

Palace officials said that she was "recovering from a heavy cold," and was staying indoors to assist her recovery. During that time, though she did not attend any public engagements, she reportedly continued to carry out some duties in private.