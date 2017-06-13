MADRID — State prosecutors accused global soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo of defrauding Spain's revenue offices of $16.5 million in unpaid taxes on Tuesday.

Madrid's regional state prosecutor accused the Real Madrid and Portugal forward of four accounts of tax fraud from 2011-14.

It said in a statement that the player "took advantage of a business structure created in 2010 to hide from fiscal authorities income generated in Spain from image rights."

The statement said Ronaldo used a shell company in the Virgin Islands to "create a screen in order to hide his total income from Spain's Tax Office."

The prosecutor also said that Ronaldo "intentionally" did not declare income of $31.8 million made from the cession of image rights from 2015-20 to another company located in Spain.

Additionally, the prosecutor accused Ronaldo of declaring $12.8 million earned from 2011-14 in a tax return filed in 2014, when the prosecutor said Ronaldo's real income during that period was almost $48 million.

Ronaldo's agency had previously said he was up to date on his taxes.

Last month, tax officials said Ronaldo adjusted his tax declarations and paid an extra $6.7 million in 2014.

A four-time Ballon d'Or winner, the 32-year-old is Europe's leading soccer player. He has led Madrid to back-to-back Champions League titles and helped Portugal to win last year's European Championship.

Ronaldo is the latest high-profile soccer player to run afoul of Spain's tax man.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was convicted of tax fraud for unpaid income from image rights last year, but he is not expected to serve prison time since it was his first offense.

On Tuesday, the state prosecutor cited the verdict against Messi as precedent for the case against Ronaldo.