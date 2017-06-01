A casino and hotel complex outside the Philippine capital, Manila, was placed on lockdown early Friday local time following reports of gunfire and acrid smoke coming from inside the popular resort.

Speaking in Washington, where he was announcing his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, President Donald Trump called the incident a "terrorist attack" and said the United States was closely monitoring reports.

The national TV network ABS-CBN and social media users recorded panicked people fleeing Resorts World Manila in Pasay City, a southwestern suburb of the capital. Ambulances took people away, and witnesses told ABS-CBN that there were "quite a few injuries."

The Philippine Red Cross said that it had transported three people to hospitals and that units were on site to provide first aid.

Other witnesses told police that the gunmen were wearing masks and black shirts, according to ABS-CBN. One man's face was seen covered in soot.

Officials didn't comment on the nature of the incident, and NBC News couldn't immediately confirm reports about the perpetrators and injuries.

Resorts World Manila said on Twitter that the multi-level complex, which includes a mall and a performing arts theater, was on lockdown and that "the Company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe."

The chaos outside Manila comes as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte deals with the growing threat of extremism in the south of the island nation .

Duterte declared martial law across the region last week in response to ISIS-linked militants' taking control of the majority Muslim city of Marawi, where Philippine troops were trying to capture their leader.

Duterte has warned that rebel fighters could try to advance northward as they push their agenda of an independent Islamic state and that he may seek to widen martial law across the entire country.

Smoke rises from the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday in Manila, Philippines. Bullit Marquez / AP

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.