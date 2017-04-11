MOSCOW — Relations between the U.S. and Russia are "in their worst period since the end of the Cold War," the Kremlin said Tuesday only hours before America's top diplomat was due to visit.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to travel to Russia from the G-7 summit in Italy later Tuesday for a meeting with his counterpart, Sergei Lavrov — an encounter that takes place against a backdrop of escalating tensions.

Even before President Donald Trump's top envoy left Italy, Russia's foreign ministry issued a statement calling for the "normalization of bilateral relations" with the U.S. and citing a "long list of irritants created by Washington."

"It's clear that Russian-American relations are in their worst period since the end of the Cold War," the foreign ministry said. "The previous U.S. administration has done all it could to exacerbate them."

It was unclear on Tuesday morning whether Tillerson would meet Putin during the visit.

The Russian statement echoed recent comments by a top U.S. military official who said that American warships that launched cruise missiles at Syria last week were sailing in waters experiencing levels of Russian naval activity not seen since the Cold War.

Navy Admiral Michelle Howard said those waters, as well as other seas around Europe, have experienced a worrying spike in Russian naval activity in recent years.

"We're seeing activity that we didn't even see when it was the Soviet Union," Howard told Reuters in an interview late Saturday.

This build-up coincided with a rapid deterioration in Washington-Moscow relations following Russia's annexation of Crimea and alleged backing of pro-Russia rebels in eastern Ukraine.

The recent suspected chemical weapons attack by Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the swift U.S. military response of 59 Tomahawk missiles only exacerbated the tensions between Moscow and Washington. Moscow is one of Assad's main backers in the conflict.

The statement said Russia wanted to know if the U.S. was serious about "stabilization and normalization of bilateral relations" and hoped to hear of Trump's strategy on a number of foreign policy problems.

"We expect to hear about what the U.S. plans on doing in Libya, which has ended up de-facto split, same as Iraq, due to a NATO military intervention," it said.

"What is the strategy for Yemen, where American weapons are used for massive city bombardments, which cause civilian deaths and exacerbates a humanitarian catastrophe?" the statement added, referring to the conflict in Yemen where U.S. allies in the Gulf are bombing a desperately poor population.

It said Russia was "very concerned" about Trump's recent suggestion that America would act alone on North Korea if necessary.

"As for the bilateral agenda, the long list of irritants created by Washington is not decreasing," it said.