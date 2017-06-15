Russian President Vladimir Putin kicked off his annual nationwide televised call-in show Thursday by blaming domestic U.S. problems for sanctions imposed on Russia.

"We have always lived under sanctions, whenever Russia grew stronger there would always be sanctions, throughout history," he said. "There is a U.S. bill to toughen sanctions — why? Nothing has changed why are they talking about sanctions — it's evidence of domestic political problems in the U.S.

On Monday, the U.S. Senate reached a bipartisan agreement on a new round of sanctions against Russia, a move that will force President Donald Trump to either sign or veto the measure.

The sanctions are in response to a trio of Russian actions, including their interference in the 2016 election, engagement in Syria and the invasion of Crimea.

Putin was expected to answer questions for several hours from around the country.

His appearance comes as questions swirled about his government's interference in the 2016 White House election. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Putin ordered the disruption of the vote.

Putin has held the heavily choreographed call-in show most years since 2001.