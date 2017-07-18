Feedback
Russia Says It’s Ready to Retaliate for U.S. Election Sanctions

MOSCOW — Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures against the United States for its "illegal seizure" of Russian diplomatic property, its Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday after a meeting in Washington ended without a deal.

Former President Barack Obama in December ordered the seizure of two Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland, and expelled 35 Russian diplomats over what he said was their involvement in hacking the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign, something Russia flatly denies.

Inside the Secretive Russian Compounds Being Shut Down in the U.S. 1:27

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon met on Monday to discuss the diplomatic row.

But the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that a resolution to the problem had not yet been found.

"Russia stressed that if Washington does not address this and other concerns, including persistent efforts to hinder the operation of Russia’s diplomatic missions, Russia has the right to take retaliatory measures in accordance with the principle of reciprocity," the statement said.

U.S. intelligence officials have said that the mansions doubled as surveillance outposts for Russian spies.

At the time of the property seizures and expulsions, Russian President Vladamir Putin declined to retaliate against the United States.

Russian officials said Tuesday that they also want to resume regular dialogue with the Americans about strategic stability, but insisted that it is up to Washington to take steps forward.

Contributor Rachel Elbaum
