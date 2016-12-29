Play Facebook

Syria's military has agreed to a nationwide cease-fire starting tonight, it was reported Thursday, after Russia said it had brokered a deal with Turkey to allow peace talks.

Fighting will halt from midnight local time (5 p.m. ET), Syria's army said in a statement carried on by state news agency SANA, Reuters reported.

The army called it a "comprehensive nationwide cessation of hostilities."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the agreement would be followed by peace talks in Kazakhstan between Syrian President Bashar Assad's government and the opposition.

He said Russia and Turkey would guarantee the truce, according to The Associated Press.

Details of the deal were not immediately available.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the cease-fire will include 62,000 opposition fighters across Syria and that the Russian military has established a hotline with its Turkish counterpart to monitor compliance, the AP reported.

Russia is a key ally of Assad, while Turkey is one of the main backers of the opposition. Several previous attempts to halt the civil war have ended in failure.