A Russian Defense Ministry airliner with 92 people aboard disappeared from radar screens over the shortly after taking off from coastal city of Sochi Sunday morning, and rescuers later found debris in the Black Sea, Russian media reported.

The ministry said rescue teams found fragments of the plane at a distance of about 1.5 kilometers (less than a mile) from shore at a depth of 50-70 meters, or around 164 to 229 feet, The Associated Press reported. Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS also reported debris was found.

The Tu-154 airliner vanished from radar at around 5:20 a.m. local time (8:20 p.m. Saturday ET) around 20 minutes after takeoff, RIA Novosti, citing an emergency service source, reported.

The defense ministry said the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the Russian air base in Syria, according to the AP.

Media outlet RT reported that the Defense Ministry initially said 83 passengers and eight crew were on board, but later corrected the number to 84 passengers. The ministry reportedly said the jet took off on a planned flight and failed to check in with the control tower at 5:40 a.m.

RIA reported that journalists were among those aboard. The Tu-154 is a three-engine aircraft.