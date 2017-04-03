Russia media reported that at least one explosion hit metro stations in the city of St. Petersburg on Monday.

Several Russian news organizations circulated images of a mangled train car and what appeared to be a smoke-filled station. NBC News was not able to immediately confirm details of the incident.

The TASS news agency, which is owned by the Russian government, quoted one police source saying 10 people had been killed.

St. Petersburg is around 390 miles from Moscow. Google Maps

Sputnik, another state-run news agency, as well as privately-held Interfax, said there were two separate explosions at the Sennaya Ploschad and Tekhnologichesky Institute metro stations.

Other pictures circulating on social media showed casualties strewn on a platform and emergency vehicles clustered around what appeared to be the entrance to one of the stations.

The incident happened while Russian President Vladimir Putin was also in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city of around 5 million people.

Putin said that "all possible causes of the blast in the St Petersburg metro are being considered, including terrorism," according to Sputnik.

