Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Detained by Police During Moscow Protest

MOSCOW — Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.

A Reuters reporter saw police detain Navalny on Moscow's Tverskaya Street and put him in a police truck. Hundreds of opposition protesters crowded around the police van and tried to prevent it from taking Navalny away.

A tweet from Navalny's account after the incident said: "Guys, I'm all right. Don't try to break me out. Go on walking down the Tverskaya [Street]. Our topic today is fight against corruption."

Russian protesters denouncing government corruption had gathered in cities across Russia and some have scuffled with police.

Police officers detain anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. MAXIM SHEMETOV / Reuters

The Sunday protests appear to be one of the largest coordinated outpourings of dissatisfaction since the 2011-12 demonstrations following a fraud-tainted parliamentary election.

The demonstrations are driven by Navalny and focus on his recent claims that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed a collection of mansions, yachts and vineyards.

Some demonstrators have showed up with their faces painted green, a reference to a recent attack on Navalny when an assailant threw a green anti-septic liquid onto his face.

It is not the first time Navalny has been in trouble with the police, just last month being convicted for embezzling 16 million rubles ($270,000) in 2009.

At the time Navalny said the conviction was a bid to stop him challenging Vladimir Putin's party in the upcoming elections. People with criminal convictions are ineligible to run for office in Russia.