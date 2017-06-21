Saudi Arabia Names 31-Year-Old Reformer Mohammed bin Salman New Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia named Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the king's son, as crown prince by royal decree on Wednesday, the official Saudi Press Agency announced.

New Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during opening ceremonies for the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, in September 2016. Pool / Getty Images file

Prince Mohammed, 31, replaces Muhammad bin Nayef as the heir-apparent to King Salman, 81, who assumed the throne in January 2015. Bin Nayef, a nephew of the king's, was also removed as deputy premier and interior minister. Prince Mohammed will remain defense minister, the press agency said.

No reason for the replacement was immediately announced, but Prince Mohammed, not Bin Nayef, was tapped to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in March, a meeting that was widely hailed as a success in Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohammed bin Naif pledges allegiance to Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the Crown Prince at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/cmzGxjwKRh — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) June 21, 2017

The crown prince is often depicted as a reform-minded technocrat devoted to building the kingdom's economy beyond the oil industry.

And as defense minister, bin Salman has pursued a war in neighboring Yemen, leading forces from other Arab states to put down a rebellion by Iran-linked Houthi rebels. Rising civilian Yemeni casualties have garnered international condemnation of Saudi Arabia.

Last year, Prince Mohammed visited Silicon Valley to sell his vision of market-oriented reforms and a transformation of the kingdom's society.

"This guy is all about change,” Saudi analyst Ahmad Al-Ibrahim told NBC News in November as Prince Mohammed was promoting modernization of Saudi Arabia's economy as a way to modernize the desert kingdom's ultra-conservative social structure.

The prince has “huge ambitions and a Western mindset that he wants to apply to Saudi Arabia," Al-Ibrahim said at the time.