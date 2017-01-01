Governor: 35 Killed in Attack on Istanbul Nightclub

Thirty-five people were killed after a gunman opened fire on an Istanbul night club during New Year's celebrations, in an attack the governor called an act of terrorism.

Forty others were wounded in the attack targeting the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district, Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said according to CNN Turk.

Ambulances transport wounded people after a gun attack on Reina, a popular night club in Istanbul near by the Bosphorus, early morning in Istanbul, Turkey on Jan. 1, 2017. STR / EPA

The attacker killed a police officer and a civilian before entering the club early Sunday, Sahin said according to state media Anadolu Agency.

"He then carried out this violent and cruel act by spraying bullets on innocent people who were celebrating the New Year," Sahin said according to Anadolu Agency. The attacker was carrying a "long barreled weapon," Sahin said.

He did not say which group if any was suspected in the attack, and it did not appear that any group has immediately claimed responsibility.

Security measures had been heightened in major Turkish cities, with police barring traffic leading up to key squares in Istanbul and the capital Ankara. In Istanbul, 17,000 police officers were put on duty, some camouflaged as Santa Claus and others as street vendors, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Ankara and Istanbul have been targeted by several attacks in 2016 carried out by ISIS or Kurdish rebels, killing more than 180 people.

Earlier this month two bombings near a stadium in the city killed 38 people, mostly police officers, and injured 155 others. A Turkey-based Kurdish militant group claimed responsibility for that attack.