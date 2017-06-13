MAINZ, Germany — A police officer and two bystanders were wounded after a man grabbed the officer's gun and opened fire at a German train station on Tuesday, officials said.

There was no immediate indication that the incident in the Munch suburb of Unterfoehring was related to terrorism, according to authorities.

Suburban train station #Unterföhring – Several persons wounded by gunshots. Police woman seriously wounded. One person has been arrested. — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) June 13, 2017

Police were called to the station after reports of an injured person on a train. When officers arrived, a man became violent and tried to push one of the them onto the tracks, a police spokesman told reporters.

There was a struggle, and the man managed to grab one of the officer's guns and open fire. One officer was shot and seriously injured. Two bystanders were hit and received non-life-threatening injuries.

German police secure the scene of the shooting at the Unterfoehring subway station in Munich on Tuesday. MARC MUELLER / EPA

The suspect was also injured before being arrested. Police said he was linked to the original emergency call about the injured person but it was not immediately clear how.

Following the incident, the station was closed and the area was cordoned off. Images showed heavily armed police had been deployed, equipped with rifles, body armor, face masks and dressed in camouflage.

Germany was one of several European countries to be hit with attacks last year.

In December, 12 people were killed after a driver drove through a Christmas market in Berlin. The attack was later claimed by ISIS.

Andy Eckardt and Carlo Angerer reported from Mainz, Germany. Alexander Smith reported from London.