MAINZ, Germany — A gunfight erupted at a railway station Tuesday after a suspect grabbed a policeman's weapon and shot another officer in the head, German officials said.

Police were called to the station, in the Munich suburb of Unterfoehring, after reports of a fight on a commuter train at around 8:20 a.m. (2:20 a.m. ET).

A suspect involved in the fight began an altercation with two officers on the platform before attempting to push one of them into the path of an oncoming train, Munich police said in a statement.

The 37-year-old German suspect then managed to grab the an officer's gun and used it to shoot the other, a 26-year-old female officer, in the head.

She wasn't killed but suffered life-threatening injuries.

German police secure the scene of the shooting at the Unterfoehring subway station in Munich on Tuesday. MARC MUELLER / EPA

Police backup arrived at the station and a shootout broke out between the officers and the suspect, according to police. Two bystanders were wounded, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect was also injured before being arrested, the officials added.

Police believe the suspect acted alone in the shooting and there was no indication of any links with terrorism.

The station was closed and the area around the shooting was cordoned off. Images showed armed police had been deployed, equipped with rifles, body armor and masks.

Germany was one of several European countries to be hit with attacks last year.

In December, 12 people were killed after a driver plowed a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin. The attack was later claimed by ISIS.

Andy Eckardt and Carlo Angerer reported from Mainz, Germany. Alexander Smith reported from London.