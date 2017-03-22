LONDON — Britain's Parliament was locked down Wednesday after shots were fired in what police were treating as a "terrorist incident."

A police officer was stabbed, officials said, and paramedics were treating many other people after a 4x4 vehicle smashed through pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge and collided with its railing.

London's Metropolitan Police said it was being treated "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise."

David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, told the Parliament there has been "a serious incident."

"It seems a police officer has been stabbed ... the alleged assailant was shot by police," he added. "An air ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties."

Journalists based at the Parliament reported hearing gunshots shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET) and were told to stay in their offices.

A former government minister, Grant Shapps, said police had ordered lawmakers to crawl for cover as the incident unfolded. Some tweeted that they were being held Inside the House of Commons debating chamber, while police secured the scene.

A woman lies injured on Westminster Bridge. Toby Melville / Reuters

Journalist Quentin Letts told MSNBC: "I saw a fairly thick-set man wearing black clothes running through the open gates, the security gates where people drive their cars. He seemed to have something in his hand, maybe a knife, maybe a stick.

"He started beating a policeman who had fallen over on the ground. The policeman managed to shake him off and the attacker then ran towards the entrance of the House of Commons, which is used by our members of Parliament and he got about 15 yards before the authorities responded."

Letts said police officers had acted "incredibly fast."

FROM AUGUST: Cops Without Guns Protect London Amid Terror Fears

Camilla Tominey, a journalist at Britain's Express newspaper, was also inside the complex at the time and told MSNBC that she heard gunshots before "police told us to 'run, run, run'."

George Nuth, 21, told NBC News he was walking towards nearby Westminster Abbey at the time of the apparent attack.

"We saw loads of people ducking down," he said. "It must've been a tour group, around 20 or 30 people, and police or security were telling people to run. A policeman said to us: 'Stop dawdling if you don't want to get shot.'"

Radoslaw Sikorski, a former Polish lawmaker, said he had seen pedestrians mown down by the vehicle on Westminster Bridge.

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 22, 2017

Steve Voake, 55, a children's author who was visiting London for the day, told NBC News that he was walking over the bridge when he heard screaming.

"I thought it was a road accident. There was lots of panic and confusion. Then I saw a shoe a ground. I one body on one side of the road and one body face down in the water with blood all around it. I think it was a male."

Streets around nearby Downing Street, which serves as both the home and office of British Prime Minister Theresa May, were evacuated.

The incident comes on the first anniversary of the terror attack in Brussels Belgium, that killed 32 people.