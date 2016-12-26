Pop legend George Michael has died.
The singer was only 53 but his death was being classified as "unexplained but not suspicious."
He died at his home in Oxfordshire, in southeast England, according to statements from his publicist and police.
"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," read a statement from Michael's publicist.
"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."
Michael's former bandmate in the duo Wham!, Andrew Ridgeley, said on Twitter he was "heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend."
He added, "Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved."
An immediate cause wasn't given for the star's death, but local police also released a statement, saying: "Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring on Thames shortly before 2 p.m.( 9 a.m. ET) Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene."
"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious," the statement continued. "A post mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post mortem has taken place."
"I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist," singer Elton John wrote on Instagram.
Madonna was another of the hundreds of musical giants and regular fans who voiced grief online, saying in a tweet, "Farewell My Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 F--k Off NOW."
In the fall of 2011, Michael was described as 'near-death' after a particularly grave bout of pneumonia.
"They spent three weeks keeping me alive basically," he told reporters in December of that year, after arriving home from a hospital in Vienna, Austria. "I don't want to take you through all of it because some of it I want to protect my family from and I'm sure I'll get it all written down, but it was basically by far the worst month of my life."
Michael's career began with the duo Wham! in the 1980s, churning out hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," and "Last Christmas" and continued into the 90s after he launched his debut chart-topping solo album "Faith" in 1987.
Michael was originally born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, on June 25, 1963, in London, to a Greek immigrant father and a British mother.
An 80s and 90s heartthrob, questions about Michael's sexuality swirled until he was arrested in 1998 for "engaging in a lewd" act in a public park restroom in Beverly Hills, California.
In 2007, Michael told the Independent newspaper that hiding his sexuality made him feel like a fraud and that his arrest was subconsciously deliberate.
The Recording Academy also released a statement on Michael, a two-time Grammy winner, saying in part: "During an influential career that spanned nearly four decades, George became one of the most beloved pop craftsmen and respected entertainers ... We have lost a cherished artist and our sincerest condolences go out to George's family, friends, and musical collaborators. He will be missed."