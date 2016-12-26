Play Facebook

Pop legend George Michael has died.

The singer was only 53 but his death was being classified as "unexplained but not suspicious."

He died at his home in Oxfordshire, in southeast England, according to statements from his publicist and police.

Gallery: A Life in Pictures: George Michael

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," read a statement from Michael's publicist.

In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris. AP

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Michael's former bandmate in the duo Wham!, Andrew Ridgeley, said on Twitter he was "heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend."

He added, "Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved."

God didn't give it, you did my old friend.

Cleft with grief.

A xx https://t.co/yPzbB3rDGE — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

An immediate cause wasn't given for the star's death, but local police also released a statement, saying: "Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring on Thames shortly before 2 p.m.( 9 a.m. ET) Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene."

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious," the statement continued. "A post mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post mortem has taken place."

Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael at Wham!'s last concert, in Wembley Stadium, London, on June 28, 1986 Roger Bamber/REX/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

"I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist," singer Elton John wrote on Instagram.

Madonna was another of the hundreds of musical giants and regular fans who voiced grief online, saying in a tweet, "Farewell My Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 F--k Off NOW."

In the fall of 2011, Michael was described as 'near-death' after a particularly grave bout of pneumonia.

"They spent three weeks keeping me alive basically," he told reporters in December of that year, after arriving home from a hospital in Vienna, Austria. "I don't want to take you through all of it because some of it I want to protect my family from and I'm sure I'll get it all written down, but it was basically by far the worst month of my life."

Unbelievable.

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016

Michael's career began with the duo Wham! in the 1980s, churning out hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," and "Last Christmas" and continued into the 90s after he launched his debut chart-topping solo album "Faith" in 1987.

Michael was originally born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, on June 25, 1963, in London, to a Greek immigrant father and a British mother.

Another incredible talent gone. Thank you for all the music Mr George Michael. Thoughts with your family and friends... — Disclosure (@disclosure) December 25, 2016

An 80s and 90s heartthrob, questions about Michael's sexuality swirled until he was arrested in 1998 for "engaging in a lewd" act in a public park restroom in Beverly Hills, California.

In 2007, Michael told the Independent newspaper that hiding his sexuality made him feel like a fraud and that his arrest was subconsciously deliberate.

The Recording Academy also released a statement on Michael, a two-time Grammy winner, saying in part: "During an influential career that spanned nearly four decades, George became one of the most beloved pop craftsmen and respected entertainers ... We have lost a cherished artist and our sincerest condolences go out to George's family, friends, and musical collaborators. He will be missed."