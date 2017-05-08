South Koreans will elect a new leader on Tuesday, two months after the unprecedented ouster of deposed president Park Geun-hye.

The election comes amid persistent tensions with North Korea, wrangling over the installation of a widely-opposed American missile defense system and a stubbornly high unemployment rate among young people in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Last month also saw the indictment of Park, 65, on charges of bribery, extortion, abuse of power and leaking state secrets.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed South Korea's President Thrown Out of Office After Being Impeached 1:30 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/895319619777" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

On March 10, after months of massive protests, Park became the country's first democratically-elected president to be removed from power in an evolving corruption scandal that included the powerful daughter of a one-time cult leader, the mass purchase of erectile dysfunction medication and the solicitation of bribes from Samsung Group.

Related: Murder, Cults & Viagra — A World Leader on the Brink

Park is a conservative, while the leading contender in Tuesday's election, Moon Jae-in, is from the opposition Democratic Party. If elected, he'd be the first liberal to occupy the country's highest office in nine years.

Moon, a former human rights lawyer, has offered tough rhetoric on North Korea. After a ballistic missile launch last month, a spokesman for said continued provocations would bring the "punishment of the international community."

South Korean presidential candidate Moon Jae-In of the Democratic Party greets his supporters during his election campaign in Seoul on May 8. Jung Yeon-je / AFP - Getty Images

And despite his political affiliation, a conservative economist and former adviser to Park has been helping Moon craft his economic plans, which includes a far-reaching but vague promise to deliver 500,000 new jobs per year, according to Reuters.

Moon has also been scolded by gay rights groups. In a televised debate last month, Moon agreed with rival conservative candidate Hong Joon-pyo, who said that gay soldiers were weakening the country's military.

Moon later added that he opposed "discrimination based on homosexuality" — as well as the legalization of same-sex marriage.

South Korean presidential candidate Hong Jun-Pyo, left, prepares to give a speech during a campaign rally in Seoul on May 8. Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images

Moon's supporters said his views aren't unusual in this deeply conservative country, where a powerful Christian lobby regularly presses lawmakers to oppose anti-discrimination laws, and where only one out of presidential candidates openly advocates for gay rights, according to the Associated Press.

Moon's comments triggered protests — 13 activists were detained after he gave a speech at the National Assembly on April 26 — and pleas from gay rights activists to apologize.

"What he said was clearly hate speech," one activist, Jung Yol, told the AP. "Since he is the candidate favored to win the election, his words can influence how people think."