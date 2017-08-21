Police in Spain say they have identified the driver of a van that careered down Barcelona’s busy La Rambla thoroughfare Thursday, killing 13 and injuring more than 100.

A tweet from Catalan police Monday stated they now knew who the driver was but did not name him.

However, a local government official told Catalan radio that investigators believe “everything indicates” that 22-year-old Moroccan Younes Abouyaaquoub was the driver.

Joaquim Forn, who runs the Catalonia regional government's interior ministry, said this was the main line of inquiry and that more information would be provided at a press conference later Monday.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Mother of Barcelona Attack Suspect Calls for Him to Turn Himself in 0:30 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1028644419520" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Police are still searching for Abouyaaqoub who they say is one of 12 suspects who carried out attacks in Barcelona and the seaside town of Cambrils where one further person was killed.

Forn also said that Abouyaaqoub is the final member of the cell that remains at large and that the he was being sought in "all European countries."

On Sunday, Abouyaaqoub’s mother pleaded with her son to hand himself in.

“He must go to the police,” Hannou Ghanimi said.

Ghanimi also told reporters that she wanted her son to go to jail, according to a translation by Abouyaaqoub’s cousin.

“She doesn’t want others to be killed,” she said.