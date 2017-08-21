Police in Spain say they have identified the driver of the van that careered down Barcelona’s busy La Rambla thoroughfare Thursday, killing 13 and injuring more than 100.

A tweet from Catalan police Monday stated they now knew who the driver was but did not name him.

However, Reuters and The Associated Press reported that a local government official told local Catalunya Radio that investigators believe “everything indicates” to 22-year-old Moroccan Younes Abouyaaquoub.

Asked whether Abouyaaqoub was the driver, Joaquim Forn, who runs the Catalonia regional government's interior ministry told the radio station: "This is one of the lines of inquiry. It's the main one. Everything points to that. Today we will explain the evidence and (explain) why we have come to that conclusion."

Police are searching for Abouyaaqoub who they say is one of 12 suspects who carried out attacks in Barcelona and the seaside town of Cambrils where one further person was killed.

Forn also told Catalunya Radio that Abouyaaqoub is the final member of the cell that remains at large.

On Sunday, Abouyaaqoub’s mother pleaded with reporters to hand himself in.

“He must go to the police,” Hannou Ghanimi said of her son, 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaqoub.