STOCKHOLM — The Swedish department store that was rammed by a stolen beer truck, leaving four people dead and 15 injured in Stockholm, said it was sorry for announcing it was reopening Sunday to sell damaged goods at a "reduced price."

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Ahlens department store apologized "for a bad decision."

It said its motivation "was born out of the idea of standing up for transparency and not allowing evil forces take control of our lives."

Flowers outside Ahlens department store following Friday's attack in central Stockholm Philip O'Connor / Reuters

The store said it would reopen Monday "without any damaged goods."

Police said on Sunday they had brought in seven people over the apparent terrorist attack outside the department store on Friday, according to Reuters.

A 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan was arrested as the suspected driver of the truck that plowed into shoppers on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect was known to security services and described him as a "marginal character." They would not confirm his status in Sweden.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the head of Sweden's National police, Dan Eliason, said security officials had found an object in the truck that "could be a bomb or an incendiary object."

On Sunday morning ten of the injured remained in hospital, two of them in intensive care, Stockholm authorities told Reuters.

The incident sent shock waves through the country. Sweden's crown princess Victoria held back tears as she left flowers for the victims at the site of the attack on Saturday.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel at the crime scene following the terror attack in central Stockholm. BOE TORSTEIN / EPA

"Sweden shall come out stronger from this, and we get through this together," she told the press and mourners gathered near the department store.

The Swedish TT news agency said city officials planned to move thousands of flowers to a nearby square after an aluminum fence outside the department store threatened to collapse.

The fence was put up to keep people away from the broken glass and twisted metal at the attack site, and to allow forensic experts and police to gather evidence.