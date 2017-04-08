STOCKHOLM — Police on Saturday said they had arrested a man suspected of plowing a truck into a department store in the Swedish capital, killing four people. Fifteen people were injured in the attack.

"The suspect is the possible truck driver," Stockholm police spokesperson Lars Byström told NBC News. "We cannot be 100 percent sure as only the courts can decide, but we have high suspicion that he is the driver."

The man was detained Friday and matched an image put out by police after the attack showing a suspect in a green jacket, hoodie and white shoes, according to a televised police statement.

Sweden's crown princess Victoria and her husband Daniel visited the site of the attack on Saturday. The princess held back tears as she left flowers for the victims.

"Sweden shall come out stronger from this, and we get through this together," she told the press and mourners gathered near the department store.

Sweden's vice-prime minister, Isabella Lovin, and Education Minister Gustav Fridolin also laid flowers close to the site of the attack, the Associated Press reported.

Earlier, prosecutor Hans Ihrman said a person had been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder," and should face a pre-trial custody hearing before midday Tuesday or be released, the Associated Press reported.

Stockholm's Karolinska hospital told the news agency six of those injured in the attack had been released and eight adults and one child were still in the hospital.

A truck that crashed into the Ahlens department store in central Stockholm is towed from the site early Saturday. MAJA SUSLIN / AFP - Getty Images

Police launched a manhunt in Stockholm after a truck plowed into a crowd on Stockholm's busy Drottninggatan shopping district before barreling into the side of the Ahlens store, the country's security agency said. Panicked pedestrians and shoppers scrambled for safety.

On Friday, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said that "everything indicates that this is a terrorist act."

Glen Foran, an Australian tourist in his 40s who witnessed the attack, told Reuters that he "turned around and saw a big truck coming towards me. It swerved from side to side. It didn't look out of control. It was trying to hit people."

"It hit people — it was terrible. It hit a pram with a kid in it, demolished it," he said on Friday.

"It took a long time for police to get here. I suppose from their view it was quick, but it felt like forever."

The area of the attack in central Stockholm was evacuated, including the main rail station, and remained cordoned off late on Friday. All subway traffic was halted on police orders and government offices were closed.