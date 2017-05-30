Suicide Blast Targeting Busy Baghdad Restaurants Kills at Least 13

A suicide car bomb targeting a busy section of Iraq's capital city on Monday killed at least 13 people and possibly wounded dozens more, authorities said.

Early estimates of fatalities and injuries varied. Citing unnamed police and hospital officials, The Associated Press reported that 13 people were killed and 24 were injured.

An officer in the Baghdad Police Directorate who spoke to NBC News on the condition of anonymity put the death toll at 15 and the number of wounded at 47.

The blast occurred around midnight local time (5 p.m. ET), the officer said, and targeted restaurants and a famous ice cream parlor.

It came just days after the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast during the day and fill Baghdad's cafes at night.

ISIS claimed responsibility through its affiliated news agency, A'maq, though NBC News has not independently verified this.

Images on social and local media showed buildings in flames and bodies strewn across the ground.

"Another terrorist attack on Karada," the former Iraqi ambassador to the United States, Lukman Faily, wrote on Twitter. "This district has paid more than its fair share of tragedy, enough is enough."