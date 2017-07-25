Sunbathers Watch From Beach as Wildfires Burn in French Riviera

Sunseekers in the French Riviera appeared determined to have their summer fun Tuesday, even as approaching wildfires seemed like they could be a little too close for comfort.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling blazes, fanned by high winds, in more than a dozen zones in the Riviera region of southern France. Four firefighters have been injured.

A Canadair firefighting plane drops water on the fire in La Croix-Valmer. Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters

A local official, tweeting on Tuesday, a day after the fires started, said about 100 people were evacuated in Ramatuelle, while five hectares burned in Saint-Tropez.

A forest fire burns in the background as people enjoy the beach in La Croix-Valmer. Valery Hache / AFP - Getty Images

There have been no reports of injuries among residents or tourists.