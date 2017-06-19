A suspect was arrested early Monday after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in London, authorities said.

It was unclear how many people were wounded or whether any of the injuries were fatal.

In a statement, London Metropolitan Police said "number of casualties [were] being worked on at the scene."

A witness described hearing screams and seeing more than a dozen police vehicles outside her window. Officers appeared to be aiding people who were injured.

The Muslim Council of Britain, which represents more than 500 Muslim institutions and mosques, said on Twitter that it was told that the vehicle was a van and that it had driven into pedestrians outside a mosque.

Over 15 police cars and helicoper now. They're isolating the area. I can see offices trying to help people on the floor. Cardiac massage. — Cynthia Vanzella (@cynthiavanzella) June 18, 2017

Authorities had not yet said whether the incident was terrorism-related, but a string of attacks in recent months has left in England shaken.

Between two vehicle-and-knife rampages on London and Westminster bridges, and a suicide bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, 33 people have been killed since March.

