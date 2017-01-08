Mexican authorities arrested a suspect in the brazen shooting of a U.S. consular officer in the Pacific coast state of Jalisco, officials said Sunday.

In a statement, prosecutors said special forces arrested the suspect, who was transported to the Mexican attorney general's office.

The suspect was not immediately identified, and details about a possible motive were not released.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect Friday in Guadalajara, Mexico. Facebook - consulate in Guadalajara

The victim, who also was not identified, was recovering from what Secretary of State John Kerry called a "heinous attack" in a statement Sunday.

The officer was shot Friday in Guadalajara. Later that day, the U.S. consulate released a video of the shooting that showed a man in dark blue shirt and pants waiting near a security gate. As a black car pulls up to the gate — and with someone sitting on a planter just feet away — the man points a gun at the windshield and fires. Then he turns and runs.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the consulate said the FBI was offering $20,000 for information that could help identify the suspect. It was unclear whether someone would be eligible for that reward.

Guadalajara, Mexico's second-largest city, is an economic powerhouse in a region wracked by violence.

In 2015, a powerful cartel controlled roads, killed 25 police officers in two months and shot down a military helicopter, according to a U.S. State Department report.