Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
World
News

Suspect Arrested in Brazen Shooting of U.S. Consular Officer in Mexico

by Tim Stelloh

advertisement

Mexican authorities arrested a suspect in the brazen shooting of a U.S. consular officer in the Pacific coast state of Jalisco, officials said Sunday.

In a statement, prosecutors said special forces arrested the suspect, who was transported to the Mexican attorney general's office.

The suspect was not immediately identified, and details about a possible motive were not released.

Image: Surveillance video of suspect
Surveillance video captured images of the suspect Friday in Guadalajara, Mexico. Facebook - consulate in Guadalajara

The victim, who also was not identified, was recovering from what Secretary of State John Kerry called a "heinous attack" in a statement Sunday.

The officer was shot Friday in Guadalajara. Later that day, the U.S. consulate released a video of the shooting that showed a man in dark blue shirt and pants waiting near a security gate. As a black car pulls up to the gate — and with someone sitting on a planter just feet away — the man points a gun at the windshield and fires. Then he turns and runs.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the consulate said the FBI was offering $20,000 for information that could help identify the suspect. It was unclear whether someone would be eligible for that reward.

Guadalajara, Mexico's second-largest city, is an economic powerhouse in a region wracked by violence.

In 2015, a powerful cartel killed 25 police officers in two months, shot down a military helicopter and "shut the state of Jalisco down" with 40 road blocks, a U.S. State Department report said.

Tim Stelloh
Contributors Reuters
Topics World, Latin America, Latino, Mexico
First Published
Next Story Truck Attacker Plows Into Jerusalem Crowd, Killing at Least Four
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement