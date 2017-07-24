A chainsaw-wielding attacker injured at least five people, two of them seriously, and remains at large in the Swiss town of Schaffhausen, local officials said Monday.

A statement from police said a man had entered an office building in the town and injured multiple individuals.

The statement added that the incident was "not an act of terror" although it did not provide information on another motive for the attack.

Police described the suspect as 190cm tall, bald, of unkempt appearance and dangerous. They also said he used a white VW Caddy vehicle.

Schaffhausen, Switzerland Google Maps

Local tabloid Blick reported that an area of Schaffhausen's Old Town remained sealed off as police searched for the man they believe responsible for the attack.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at 10.39 a.m. Monday (04.39 a.m. ET).

Blick reported speaking to a witness who said a man had been seen with a chainsaw, although police did not confirm this until later.

Video footage obtained by Blick appeared to show police sealing off areas of the town and moving bystanders away.

Schaffhausen is situated in the north of Switzerland, roughly 30 miles from Zurich and close to the border with Germany.