A suspected chemical attack killed dozens of people in a rebel-held area of Syria on Tuesday, activists said, describing an incident that would mark one of the worst of its kind in Syria's six-year civil war.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 58 people died in the incident in northern Idlib province. It said 11 children were among the dead and said "the death toll is expected to rise" because more than 160 people were injured.

The pro-opposition Idlib Media Center said dozens of people had been killed, according to the Associated Press. It posted pictures to Facebook showing children who either appeared to be dead or incapacitated.

The White Helmets volunteer group shared images of its members spraying children with a hose.

A child receives treatment at a field hospital after an alleged chemical attack in Idlib, northern Syria, on Tuesday. Idlib Media Center / EPA

None of the images, nor the attack itself, have been verified by NBC News.

Bashar al-Assad's regime in Damascus released no official statement following the reports, but a senior military officer told NBC News on condition of anonymity that the government was not responsible.

"These allegations are null and void. Syrian or Russian jets never used chemical weapons during their fight against terrorism," the officer said. "Syrian forces and its allies target terrorist groups, not civilians," adding that his country would "continue the fight against terror until victory is accomplished."

It was the third claim of a chemical attack in just over a week in Syria, according to the AP. The previous two were reported in Hama province, in an area not far from Khan Sheikhoun, the site of Tuesday's alleged attack.

Tuesday's reports came on the eve of a major international meeting in Brussels on the future of Syria and the region.

Activists told the AP it was the worst since the 2013 toxic gas attack on the Damascus suburb of Ghouta that killed hundreds of civilians.

The government has consistently denied using chemical weapons and chlorine gas, accusing the rebels fighting to depose Assad of deploying it in the war instead.