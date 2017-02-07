Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said President Donald Trump's commitment to fighting terrorism and ISIS is "promising," according to SANA, the Syrian state-run news agency.

Assad met with a group of Belgian journalists in Damascus on Tuesday and was asked what he expects from the Trump administration.

"What we heard as statements by Trump during the campaign and after the campaign is promising regarding the priority of fighting terrorists, and mainly ISIS," Assad said, according to a transcript posted by SANA. "So, I think this is promising, we have to wait, it's still early to expect anything practical."

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks to a group of Belgian reporters in this picture provided by SANA on Feb. 7 SANA / via Reuters

Assad added that better cooperation between the U.S. and Russia would be "positive for the rest of the world, including Syria."

Trump has come under fire from both Democrats and Republicans for his ongoing defense of Russia and President Vladimir Putin — which was further highlighted during an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Lawmakers on both side of the aisle have rejected Trump's comments during the interview that seemed to create a moral equivalency between Putin and the U.S. government.

Trump rejected the criticism of his alleged ties to Putin on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy - yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 February 2017

Still, Syria's Assad said "it's still early to judge" how U.S. and Russian relations will play out.