Taiwan's Constitutional Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage Wednesday, making the island the first place in Asia to recognize gay unions.

The court said the current civil code that does not permit same-sex marriages was a violation of two articles of the constitution of the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name.

Crowds hugged and wept outside the parliament in Taipei. SAM YEH / AFP - Getty Images

It says authorities must either enact or amend relevant laws within two years, failing which same-sex couples could have their marriages recognized by submitting a document.

Both the ruling and major opposition parties support legalization of same-sex marriage, as do a majority of the public and President Tsai Ing-wen.

Gays and lesbians in Taiwan have formed an effective lobby in recent years, with an annual Gay Pride march drawing tens of thousands.