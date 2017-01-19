Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Footage Captures Moment Tehran High-Rise Collapses 0:36 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/858039363779" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

TEHRAN, Iran — A high-rise building in Tehran has collapsed after a blaze, Iranian state television reported Thursday.

Earlier, authorities said at least 25 people had been injured in the fire at the iconic Plasco building. The tower is attached to a multistory shopping mall.

Firefighters battle the blaze at the Plasco building in Tehran, Iran, on Thursday. It later collapsed. ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH / EPA

NBC News initially reported that the building was an apartment block but it later emerged that it is actually mostly commercial.

Local media reported that the majority of the injured in the fire had been firefighters.

Police had previously blocked off streets around the 17-story structure, which was among the first high-rises built in the Iranian capital.

Live footage aired on Iranian television showed the incident.

A firefighter could be seen perched on a ladder can seen spraying water onto the burning building as it fell.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured in the collapse.

Jalal Maleki, a fire department spokesman, told Iranian state television that 10 fire stations responded to the blaze, which was first reported around 8 a.m. local time (11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday).

Smoke rises from the blaze at the Plasco building. Vahid Salemi / AP

The tower was built in the early 1960s by Iranian Jewish businessman Habib Elghanian and named after his plastics manufacturing company. It was the tallest building in the city at the time of its construction.

Elghanian was tried on charges that included espionage and executed in the months after the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought the current ruling system to power — a move that prompted many members of the country's longstanding Jewish community to flee.