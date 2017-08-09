President Donald Trump threatened North Korea with "fire" and "fury" because it's the only language dictator Kim Jong Un understands, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday.

Hours after Trump's warning, North Korea said it was considering "making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam," the tiny Pacific U.S. territory that's home to American military bases.

Tillerson landed in Guam to refuel on Thursday while flying between Malaysia and Washington, D.C.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Manan Vatsyayana / AFP - Getty Images

"I think what the president was doing was sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jung Un would understand because he doesn't seem to understand diplomatic language," Tillerson told reporters on the plane.

"The President just wanted to be clear to the North Korean regime that the U.S. has an unquestionable ability to defend itself, will defend itself and its allies, and I think it was important that he deliver that message to avoid any miscalculation on their part," he added.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Tillerson said that he had not seen anything in the past 24 hours that made him think military action was more likely.

"I think Americans should sleep well at night," he said. "I have no concerns about this particular rhetoric over the last few days."

Tillerson's stop-off in Guam was planned before North Korea's comments and he landed at Andersen Air Force Base, the same facility mentioned in North Korea's statement. He told reporters he never considered rerouting in light of the threat.

"Well, the North Korean missile capability can point at many directions, so Guam is not the only place that can be under threat," he said.

The threat from Pyongyang was the latest in a series of increasingly heated comments from both sides following new United Nations Security Council sanctions estimated to cut off one third of the government's $3 billion revenue stream.

North Korea has tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in the last month alone, and over a dozen since the year began.

Now, U.S. intelligence agencies assess that North Korea has constructed a nuclear weapon small enough to fit on a missile, a crucial milestone in their already rapidly accelerating nuclear program.

The North Koreans have yet to prove they can deliver a weapon that survives reentry but this puts the unpredictable Kim Jung Un regime one step closer to achieving the capability to strike the American mainland.