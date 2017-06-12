BERLIN — A 20-year-old American tourist has drowned after trying to swim across a river in the heart of the German capital, authorities said.

Berlin Police spokeswoman Valeska Jakubowski said the man from Texas had jumped into the Spree river on Sunday with a 21-year-old friend.

The older man managed to swim the short distance across the river but the Texan failed to reach the shore.

Two passers-by, including a Danish lifeguard, tried unsuccessfully to save the man.

Firefighters rushed to the site near Friedrichsbrucke — or Friedrichs Bridge — but the American later died in hospital.

Jakubowski said Monday that the deceased man is believed to have consumed alcohol and drugs before jumping into the river.

She declined to identify the man or his hometown, citing German privacy rules.

A map showing the location of Friedrichsbrucke in Berlin, Germany. Google Maps

Andy Eckardt reported from Mainz, Germany.