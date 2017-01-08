A truck rammed into a crowd of soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem Sunday, killing at least four and wounding 15, officials said.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said four 20-year-olds had been pronounced dead. One severely wounded person was evacuated to the hospital. The dead included three women and one man, the service said.

Israel's national police chief Roni Alsheikh told reporters that the truck was driven by "an east Jerusalem Palestinian" who was killed by other soldiers after the attack. Pictures from the scene showed the truck's windscreen pockmarked with several bullet holes.

Israeli security forces respond to the scene of a deadly vehicle-ramming attack in Jerusalem, Sunday. MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP - Getty Images

A police spokesman described the incident, at the Armon Hanatziv promenade, which overlooks Jerusalem's Old Walled City, as "a terrorist attack," though an investigation remains ongoing.

Security camera footage shown on Israeli Channel 2 TV showed the truck barreling at a high speed off the road and into the crowd of people. The truck is seen backing up quickly, apparently trying to crush more people, before the driver was shot dead.

"There was no sense in that reverse," Leah Schreiber, a witness, told reporters. "He drove backward to crush more people. That was really clear."

MDA paramedic Chen Lendi Sharon, who was first on the scene, said: "When we arrived there was chaos, I saw a truck that rammed youngsters getting off the bus next to the Armon Hanatziv view point. On the grass near the road, [there] lay 10 trapped individuals. Teams arrived on the scene, provided medical treatment and evacuated the injured to hospital."

Since last year, Palestinian attackers have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a series of mostly stabbing attacks. During that time, 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while the rest died in clashes.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.