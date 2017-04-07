Feedback
Truck Incident’ in Stockholm Injures Several: Sweden Police

by Nick Bailey and Alexander Smith

Several people were injured Friday after what police described as a "truck incident" in a crowded city street the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Local media reports said a truck plowed into a department store, causing multiple casualties.

Police were not able to confirm those details to NBC News, saying only that there had been injuries.

Image: A truck has crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017.
A truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm on Friday. Andreas Schyman / AFP - Getty Images

Eyewitness Maria Nathalie was in the department store at the time of the incident.

"People started running down the stairs when the fire alarm started," she told NBC News. "And when we came down to the bottom of the building all we could see was a lot of smoke and there was someone who helped us get out on the other side of the building."

The news agency AFP published a photo showing what appeared to be a truck that had driven into the side of the city's Ahlens department store.

This is a breaking news story please check back for more updates.

Image: Map shows location of Stockholm, Sweden.
Map shows the location of Stockholm, Sweden. Google Maps
Nick Bailey
